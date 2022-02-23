Mark Cooper is voted Player of January in EIHL
With almost 4,500 voted cast across Facebook and Twitter, fans across the Premier Sports Elite League have chosen their player of January: Belfast Giants’ Mark Cooper.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:52 am
The Giants’ Canadian forward had an exceptional month in January: in 10 games, he scored five goals and assisted on 10 others for 15 points overall and ended plus 6.
The 29-year-old hit a hat trick in the 6-1 thrashing of Coventry to move to 31 points in 28 league games thus far.
Full combined voting results were as follows:
1,582 votes Mark Cooper (Belfast Giants)
1,520 votes Evan Mosey (Sheffield Steelers)
911 votes Mark Carruth (Cardiff Devils)
483 votes Sebastian Bengtsson (Dundee Stars)