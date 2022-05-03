Players from Belfast club in GB team for Finland finals

Cardiff Devils forward Josh Waller, who scored 22 points in 48 league games this season, has been handed his first call-up to the senior side, while Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway finished as the leading British goals (33), assists (45) and points (78) scorer in the Premier Sports Elite League.
All except five of the players on the roster played in the EIHL this season.
The squad is as follows:
Netminders
Ben Bowns – Dukla Trenčin, Slovakia
Jordan Hedley – Coventry Blaze
Jackson Whistle – Belfast Giants
Defence
Josh Batch – Cardiff Devils
David Clements – Coventry Blaze
Sam Jones – Sheffield Steelers
Evan Mosey – Sheffield Steelers
Ben O’Connor – SC Csíkszerda, Erste Liga
David Phillips – Sheffield Steelers
Mark Richardson – Cardiff Devils
Josh Tetlow – Nottingham Panthers
Forwards
Ollie Betteridge – Nottingham Panthers
Scott Conway – Belfast Giants
Ben Davies – Cardiff Devils
Robert Dowd – Sheffield Steelers
Sam Duggan – Cardiff Devils
Mike Hammond – Hannover Scorpions, Germany
Lewis Hook – Belfast Giants
Robert Lachowicz – Guildford Flames
Ben Lake – Belfast Giants
Matthew Myers – Nottingham Panthers
Cade Neilson – Aberdeen Wings, NAHL
Brett Perlini – Ringerike, Norway
Jonathan Phillips – Sheffield Steelers
Josh Waller – Cardiff Devils
Russell, said: “Despite a few injuries to key players, I really like the squad we are taking to Finland.
“As ever, competition for places was tough and I am sure there will be some disappointed players who have missed out.”
He continued: “We now firmly know what it takes to be competitive at this level and we can build on what we achieved at the past two tournaments.”