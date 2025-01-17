Roach is demanding ‘good effort’ against Sheffield Steelers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the EIHL now in the second half of the season every game is meaningful says Belfast Giants defenceman Josh Roach.

With six in the chase and no team with their noses will into the lead like the Giants and Steelers have done in the last few seasons, Roach expects the second half of the season to be very interesting for fans and players alike.

He explained: “The games that are down the stretch are very meaningful. In previous seasons there has always been one team which is just a little more ahead than the pack.

“You want to be playing good hockey but you also want to be playing against quality teams, that is what we have this year.”

Belfast Giants’ Josh Roach scoring against Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Roach agrees that the Giants are in a better position compared to last year.

He said: “Every year has its ups and downs, some seasons more than others.

“Last year we went through a lot of injuries which really had an impact on our chances.

“This year I think we have worked hard and have done well to get to where we are right now.

“Being able to roll four lines consistently this season has made a big difference.

“It means that guys aren’t getting fatigued which then contributes to guys getting into vulnerable positions which then contributes to injuries. Knock on wood, everybody will stay healthy.”

Roach says he is pleased to have David Goodwin back in the Giants’ line-up.

“I am delighted to have David back as a Giant,” he said. “Any time you win and go through battles with another team, like we have with Goody, it is always nice and positive to see them back.

“Goody has it all, he has a great pedigree with the Giants, With him coming into the team at this stage, he is an older guy who bring a wealth of experience of what needs to be done to be successful.

“He has been through the challenges and has won plenty of trophies for the Giants.

“That leadership that he brings into the locker-room is good for our group.

“He is a player who knows what needs to be done and that sacrifices which need to be made to win in this league.

“I am looking forward to seeing him in the line-up again and getting to play with him again.”

Looking ahead to the clash with the Sheffield Steelers this weekend Roach said: “We started the last game really well and got the two goal lead.

“To be honest, I think we took the foot of the gas a little. We allowed them back into that game.

“They are a good team, they have a lot of good players and firepower.

“If you fall asleep or give them breaks, then they are going to punish you. That's what happened.”