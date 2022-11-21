Teal Army driving sustainability with Daly's Hyundai

Daly’s Hyundai have been announced as the official car partner of the Stena Line Belfast Giants for the 2022/2023 season. Pictured outside Daly’s Hyundai are, from left to right, Mark Cooper, Belfast Giants forward, Daniel Daly, sales manager at Daly’s Hyundai, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, and Kevin Daly, sales manager at Daly’s Hyundai

Having been leaders in the local motor industry for over 100-years, the family-owned, award-winning car dealership have been dedicated partners of the Belfast Giants since 2017.

As part of the extended partnership, members of the Belfast Giants squad and head coach Adam Keefe will have access to Daly’s latest fleet of sustainable Hyundai vehicles – with the cars sporting the synonymous Belfast Giants branding alongside the Daly’s Hyundai logo.

This year, Daly’s are excited to bring the all-new, innovative Hyundai KONA and TUSCON Hybrid models to car buyers in Northern Ireland. Developed to reduce fuel consumption without compromising on drivability, the KONA and TUSCON Hybrids are equipped with both a petrol engine and an electric motor – forming a seamless full-parallel hybrid drive system.

Claire Daly, marketing manager at Daly’s Hyundai, said: “Once again, we are proud to continue our partnership with the Stena Line Belfast Giants for their 2022/2023 season. As official car suppliers, Daly’s Hyundai are delighted to be supporting the players, staff, and head coach Adam Keefe, off the ice, by providing them with the latest Hyundai KONA and TUSCON Hybrid models.”

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We are delighted to have reaffirmed this exciting partnership with Daly’s Hyundai for the sixth consecutive season. Daly’s forward-thinking mindset and commitment to supporting the local community very much aligns with our own values, and we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to utilise their range of state-of-the-art KONA and TUSCON Hybrid vehicles throughout the season.”

Claire added: “By choosing to drive more environmentally friendly, alternative fuel powertrains, the Belfast Giants are helping to reduce emissions while decreasing their carbon footprint around the city. We are excited to be a part of their journey as they compete to retain the league title, and wish them the best of luck in reaching their goals this season.”