Jordan Brown says snooker in Northern Ireland is in 'a good place' ahead of home tournament getting under way
The Northern Ireland Open, which is part of the Home Nations series, gets under way on Sunday as players from across the globe strive to get their hands on the Alex Higgins trophy.
Antrim man Brown is first up on Sunday as he plays world number 23 Robert Milkins in the third around - after the previous two rounds involving lower-ranked players were played at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, England.
With fellow Antrim native and two-time winner of the event Mark Allen also going well at the top of the game, and Robbie McGuigan on the pro tour for the first time, Brown says snooker in the Province is in good hands.
"I'm up first at 10am on Sunday and I think it'll be on the TV table as Robert is the highest-ranked player scheduled for the first mini-session," he said.
"Robert doesn't mess about, he's a quick player and it's been said that he's out-of-form, but that doesn't mean anything. I'll be preparing as best as I can for a tough game.
"Snooker has always been popular in Northern Ireland with Dennis Taylor and Alex Higgins, then Mark has taken that mantle on by winning two major titles, plus other achievements.
"However, I've also won a ranking event title and I feel I can win more.
"Young Robbie is only 20-years-old but he's putting the hours in and making great progress, so I think Northern Ireland snooker is in a great place."
Belfast's Waterfront Hall will be the venue for the week's action which culminates with the final on Sunday, October 27.
Brown says the setting at the Waterfront has always been popular amongst his fellow pros and he enjoys playing in front of a home crowd.
He explained: "I'm more in love with playing in front of local people.
"I know Mark previously said it was a daunting experience as he had the weight on his shoulders but I feel I thrive on it.
"I beat Neil Robertson here last year and hopefully I can have the crowd behind me on Sunday.
"I don't think I've had any bad feedback from the other guys about the Waterfront Hall. Judd Trump has said it's one of his favourite venues and I think that's because Belfast as a whole is a nice city and they love their snooker.
"My sponsor has kindly put me up in a hotel for the tournament and I'm treating it like any other. I feel it'll help me be away from any distractions and concentrate solely on snooker."
The 37-year-old, who famously beat Ronnie O’Sullivan to win the Welsh Open in 2021, opened up on “a difficult start” to the season so far.
He believes four-time champion of the event, Judd Trump, is the man to beat this week.
"It’s been difficult so far although there hasn’t been many tournaments,” he explained.
"I’ve had tough games against David Gilbert twice, Zhang Anda and lost to Hossein Vafaei in China last week.
"However, I feel like I’m playing well and it’s just important that I remain patient and hopefully things will improve.
"I’m a big fan of all the Home Nations events and obviously the Welsh Open is close to my heart.
“Judd is certainly the man to beat and he’s been the best player by far over the last couple of years. It’s like he is playing in his own front room but if you want to win tournaments, then you have to find a way to beat players like Judd and I feel I can do that.”
Round Three (Last 64)
Judd Trump v Ishpreet Singh Chadha
Lyu Haotian v Matthew Selt
John Higgins v Fan Zhengyi
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Stevens
Stuart Bingham v Scott Donaldson
Gary Wilson v Mark Davis
Zhou Yuelong v Dominic Dale
Shaun Murphy v Jiang Jun
Mark Selby v Louis Heathcote
Xiao Guodong v Jimmy Robertson
Si Jiahui v Tian Pengfei
Robert Milkins v Jordan Brown
David Gilbert v Lei Peifan
Tom Ford v Rory Thor
Joe O'Connor v Elliot Slessor
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Long Zehuang
Mark Allen v Liu Hongyu
Wu Yize v Lines/Cooper/Walden
Neil Robertson v Graeme Dott
Jack Lisowski v Wang Yuchen
Hossein Vafaei v Jimmy White
Zhang Anda v Martin O'Donnell
Pang Junxu v Yuan Sijun
Luca Brecel v He Guoqiang
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Noppon Saengkham v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Ali Carter v Ma Hailong
Chris Wakelin v Bulcsu Revesz
Ryan Day v Stan Moody
Jak Jones v Alexander Ursenbacher
Stephen Maguire v Anthony McGill
Kyren Wilson v David Grace
