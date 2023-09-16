News you can trust since 1737
LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs

Updates from every Irish League club in action today - with early kick-offs, late kick-offs, league points at stake and cup progress

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 16th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s programme for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs.

Plus readers can check out our previews round-up and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s programme for Irish League clubs

14:41 BST

MATCH PREVIEW: Knockbreda v Portadown

Portadown’s Gary Thompson aiming to use Annagh derby delight as springboard for Championship push

The outside noise is what it is - it's always going to be there when you play for a big club

Gary Thompson
PortadownPortadown
Portadown
14:37 BST

MATCH PREVIEW: Newington v Dundela

Dundela’s Andy Hall loving life in fresh position ahead of Championship top-of-the-table clash

I had no hesitation in dropping down a league and I'm back to really enjoying my football

Andy Hall
Dundela’s Andy Hall in action during his Glenavon daysDundela’s Andy Hall in action during his Glenavon days
Dundela’s Andy Hall in action during his Glenavon days
14:31 BST

14:26 BST

GOAL: St Oliver Plunkett 0 Warrenpoint Town 1

Warrenpoint Town: Jim O’Hanlon

Warrenpoint TownWarrenpoint Town
Warrenpoint Town
14:25 BST

GOAL: Queen’s University 4 Woodvale 1

Queen’s University: Stewart Nixon (hat-trick)

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University
14:24 BST

VIEW FROM THE PRESS BOX...

14:23 BST

14:23 BST

14:23 BST

14:23 BST

