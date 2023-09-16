LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Updates from every Irish League club in action today - with early kick-offs, late kick-offs, league points at stake and cup progress
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s programme for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs.
Plus readers can check out our previews round-up and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s programme for Irish League clubs
MATCH PREVIEW: Knockbreda v Portadown
Portadown’s Gary Thompson aiming to use Annagh derby delight as springboard for Championship push
Gary Thompson
The outside noise is what it is - it's always going to be there when you play for a big club
MATCH PREVIEW: Newington v Dundela
Dundela’s Andy Hall loving life in fresh position ahead of Championship top-of-the-table clash
Andy Hall
I had no hesitation in dropping down a league and I'm back to really enjoying my football
HOW THEY LINE OUT...
GOAL: St Oliver Plunkett 0 Warrenpoint Town 1
Warrenpoint Town: Jim O’Hanlon
GOAL: Queen’s University 4 Woodvale 1
Queen’s University: Stewart Nixon (hat-trick)