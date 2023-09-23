News you can trust since 1737
LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs

Every goal from every game across today’s fixture list for Irish League clubs...plus previews, results, fixtures and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 13:27 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s programme for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs.

Plus readers can check out last night’s results round-up, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme

Show new updates
14:24 BST

PREVIEW: Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton with warning over derby drop-off for visit to Ballymena United

If we’re not ready for it then we could be on the receiving end of a bad result

Jim Magilton
14:17 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:14 BST

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 3 1st Bangor 0

Lisburn Distillery: Ryan McNickle

14:12 BST

GOAL: Dollingstown 3 Newry City reserves 0

Dollingstown: Conall Curran

14:11 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:11 BST

SCORE UPDATE: Rosemount Rec 1 PSNI 1

Rosemount Rec: 1-0

PSNI: 1-1

14:08 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:08 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:05 BST

GOAL: Valley Rangers 0 Banbridge Town 4

Banbridge Town: Steven Shearer

14:04 BST

GOAL: Valley Rangers 0 Banbridge Town 3

Banbridge Town: John Deeney

