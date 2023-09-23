LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Plus readers can check out last night’s results round-up, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
PREVIEW: Ballymena United v Cliftonville
Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton with warning over derby drop-off for visit to Ballymena United
Jim Magilton
If we’re not ready for it then we could be on the receiving end of a bad result
HOW THEY LINE OUT...
GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 3 1st Bangor 0
Lisburn Distillery: Ryan McNickle
GOAL: Dollingstown 3 Newry City reserves 0
Dollingstown: Conall Curran
HOW THEY LINE OUT...
SCORE UPDATE: Rosemount Rec 1 PSNI 1
Rosemount Rec: 1-0
PSNI: 1-1
GOAL: Valley Rangers 0 Banbridge Town 4
Banbridge Town: Steven Shearer
GOAL: Valley Rangers 0 Banbridge Town 3
Banbridge Town: John Deeney