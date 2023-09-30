News you can trust since 1737
LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs

Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 30th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 14:01 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs.

Plus readers can check out our previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme

Show new updates
15:08 BST

GOAL: Carrick Rangers 0 Glentoran 1

Glentoran: Marcus Kane

15:06 BST

GOAL: Cliftonville 1 Loughgall 0

Cliftonville: Jonny Addis

15:03 BST

PREVIEW: Linfield v Newry City

Linfield manager David Healy on how his high-flying players have ‘few more gears to go’

I still think and continue to say if we beat a team 2-0 or 3-0 or 5-0 or whatever else, I want it (the performance) to be a little bit more

David Healy
Linfield manager David HealyLinfield manager David Healy
Linfield manager David Healy
14:59 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:59 BST

PREVIEW: Carrick Rangers v Glentoran

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney refusing to ‘sugar coat’ situation

Each week we’ve been faced with decisions on players very close to kick-off

Warren Feeney
Glentoran manager Warren FeeneyGlentoran manager Warren Feeney
Glentoran manager Warren Feeney

14:54 BST

PREVIEW: Coleraine v Crusaders

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney left ‘embarrassed’ and calls on squad to deliver a performance

I’m not hanging people out to dry but at some stage the buck has to stop not just with me but also, there’s an accountability in that changing room as well

Oran Kearney
Coleraine boss Oran KearneyColeraine boss Oran Kearney
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney
14:49 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:49 BST

HOW THEY LINE OUT...

14:49 BST

PREVIEW: Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree in warning over ‘fighting’ Ballymena United

He’s got himself into good condition, he’s worked extremely hard and lost a bit of timber and it’s paying off for him

Rodney McAree
Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAreeDungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree
Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree
14:45 BST

PREVIEW: Cliftonville v Loughgall

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton confident changing room won’t allow ‘slacking’

‘Players run changing rooms, managers come in, coaches come in to facilitate that and give them the support’

Jim Magilton
Cliftonville will hope to maintain their good run of form as they face Loughgall in the Sports Direct Premiership this afternoonCliftonville will hope to maintain their good run of form as they face Loughgall in the Sports Direct Premiership this afternoon
Cliftonville will hope to maintain their good run of form as they face Loughgall in the Sports Direct Premiership this afternoon
