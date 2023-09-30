LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs.
Plus readers can check out our previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
GOAL: Carrick Rangers 0 Glentoran 1
Glentoran: Marcus Kane
GOAL: Cliftonville 1 Loughgall 0
Cliftonville: Jonny Addis
PREVIEW: Linfield v Newry City
Linfield manager David Healy on how his high-flying players have ‘few more gears to go’
David Healy
I still think and continue to say if we beat a team 2-0 or 3-0 or 5-0 or whatever else, I want it (the performance) to be a little bit more
PREVIEW: Carrick Rangers v Glentoran
Glentoran manager Warren Feeney refusing to ‘sugar coat’ situation
Warren Feeney
Each week we’ve been faced with decisions on players very close to kick-off
PREVIEW: Coleraine v Crusaders
Coleraine manager Oran Kearney left ‘embarrassed’ and calls on squad to deliver a performance
Oran Kearney
I’m not hanging people out to dry but at some stage the buck has to stop not just with me but also, there’s an accountability in that changing room as well
PREVIEW: Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree in warning over ‘fighting’ Ballymena United
Rodney McAree
He’s got himself into good condition, he’s worked extremely hard and lost a bit of timber and it’s paying off for him
PREVIEW: Cliftonville v Loughgall
Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton confident changing room won’t allow ‘slacking’
Jim Magilton
‘Players run changing rooms, managers come in, coaches come in to facilitate that and give them the support’