LIVE: Irish League matchday blog from the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League

Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 26th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures.

Plus readers can check out last night’s results round-up, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme

14:32 BST

PREVIEW: Linfield v Carrick Rangers

READ: Three points but Linfield’s Daniel Finlayson ‘could have done better’

I’m my own harshest critic at times but I’m a big believer in accountability

Daniel Finlayson
Linfield’s Daniel FinlaysonLinfield’s Daniel Finlayson
14:28 BST

PREVIEW: Newry City v Crusaders

READ: Crusaders’ Stephen Baxter feels ‘we’ve not seen the best of him’ despite four goals against Carrick for Ben Kennedy

When he gets on it he makes us all tick, he’s a great, great footballer and we look forward to seeing much more of him in the future

Stephen Baxter
Ben Kennedy was full of smiles following four goals for Crusaders on Tuesday against Carrick RangersBen Kennedy was full of smiles following four goals for Crusaders on Tuesday against Carrick Rangers
14:19 BST

14:19 BST

14:18 BST

14:18 BST

14:17 BST

14:16 BST

14:15 BST

14:11 BST

