LIVE: Irish League matchday blog from the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League

Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 15:06 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures.

Plus readers can check out last night’s result, this morning’s previews and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme

15:19 BST

GOAL...Dollingstown 1 Limavady United 5

Limavady United: Hugh Carlin

15:18 BST

GOAL...Coleraine 0 Linfield 1

Linfield: Kyle McClean

15:16 BST

GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 2 PSNI 0

Warrenpoint Town: Declan Loye

15:15 BST

GOAL...Dollingstown 1 Limavady United 4

Limavady United: Lewis Tosh

15:14 BST

GOAL...Ballyclare Comrades 1 Ballinamallard United 0

Ballyclare Comrades

15:11 BST

GOAL...Warrenpoint Town 1 PSNI 0

Warrenpoint Town: Junior

15:08 BST

GOAL...Larne 1 Newry City 0

Larne: Paul O’Neill

15:07 BST

GOAL...Dergview 0 Dundela 1

Dundela: Jordan Jenkins

15:06 BST

GOAL...Glenavon 1 Ballymena United 0

Glenavon: Calum Birney

15:01 BST

HERE’S HOW THEY LINE OUT...

