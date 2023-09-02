LIVE: Irish League matchday blog from the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League
Every goal from every game across today’s Irish League fixture list...plus previews, results, fixtures and more
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League fixtures.
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today's Irish League programme
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s Irish League programme
GOAL...Dollingstown 1 Limavady United 5
Limavady United: Hugh Carlin
GOAL...Coleraine 0 Linfield 1
Linfield: Kyle McClean
GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 2 PSNI 0
Warrenpoint Town: Declan Loye
GOAL...Dollingstown 1 Limavady United 4
Limavady United: Lewis Tosh
GOAL...Ballyclare Comrades 1 Ballinamallard United 0
Ballyclare Comrades
GOAL...Warrenpoint Town 1 PSNI 0
Warrenpoint Town: Junior
GOAL...Larne 1 Newry City 0
Larne: Paul O’Neill
GOAL...Dergview 0 Dundela 1
Dundela: Jordan Jenkins
GOAL...Glenavon 1 Ballymena United 0
Glenavon: Calum Birney