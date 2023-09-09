LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs
Updates from every Irish League club in action today - with early kick-offs, late kick-offs, league points at stake and cup progress
Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.
Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s programme for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs
Plus readers can check out our previews round-up and some other content we hope you will enjoy...
UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s programme for Irish League clubs
HOW THEY WILL LINE OUT...
SCORER UPDATE: Dollingstown 2 Windmill Stars 1
Dollingstown: Gary Liggett 1-0
Windmill Stars: Caolan Teer 1-1
Dollingstown: Callum McGibbon 2-1
GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Armagh City 1
Armagh City: Bradley Okaidja
GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 1 Fivemiletown United 1
Rathfriland Rangers: Ross Black
GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 8 Newcastle 0
Ballymacash Rangers: Benny Igiehon (hat-trick)
GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 7 Newcastle 0
Ballymacash Rangers: Benny Igiehon
RED CARD: Rathfriland Rangers 0 Fivemiletown United 1
Rathfriland Rangers: Ruairi Fitzpatrick
GOAL: Dollingstown 2 Windmill Stars 1
Dollingstown
GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Armagh City 0
Warrenpoint Town: James McElligott
GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Hanover 1
Hanover