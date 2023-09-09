News you can trust since 1737
LIVE: Irish League matchday blog covering the Premiership, Championship and Premier Intermediate League clubs

Updates from every Irish League club in action today - with early kick-offs, late kick-offs, league points at stake and cup progress

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST

Welcome to the Belfast News Letter’s Irish League Locker Room matchday blog.

Follow our updates covering every goal in every game across today’s programme for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs

Plus readers can check out our previews round-up and some other content we hope you will enjoy...

UPDATES: See below for the latest from today’s programme for Irish League clubs

14:57 BST

HOW THEY WILL LINE OUT...

14:56 BST

SCORER UPDATE: Dollingstown 2 Windmill Stars 1

Dollingstown: Gary Liggett 1-0

Windmill Stars: Caolan Teer 1-1

Dollingstown: Callum McGibbon 2-1

14:53 BST

GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Armagh City 1

Armagh City: Bradley Okaidja

14:52 BST

GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 1 Fivemiletown United 1

Rathfriland Rangers: Ross Black

14:50 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 8 Newcastle 0

Ballymacash Rangers: Benny Igiehon (hat-trick)

14:49 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 7 Newcastle 0

Ballymacash Rangers: Benny Igiehon

14:45 BST

RED CARD: Rathfriland Rangers 0 Fivemiletown United 1

Rathfriland Rangers: Ruairi Fitzpatrick

14:43 BST

GOAL: Dollingstown 2 Windmill Stars 1

Dollingstown

14:42 BST

GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Armagh City 0

Warrenpoint Town: James McElligott

14:37 BST

GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Hanover 1

Hanover

