Home favourite ​Mark Allen may feel more nervous on the Belfast green baize than a World Championship stage – but is determined to harness that electric energy towards Northern Ireland Open glory.

​His pursuit of the £100,000 winner’s cheque and third Alex Higgins Trophy crown across this week’s Waterfront Hall showcase kicked off on Monday with a dramatic 4-3 defeat of Robert Milkins.

The Antrim cue ace had to battle back from deficits on three occasions, including 3-2 down in the best-of-seven battle, before consecutive century-plus breaks across the closing two frames secured a spot in the last-32 draw against Ben Woollaston.

Following the thrilling tussle with Milkins – which added to Allen’s lengthy list of dramatic comeback wins – he highlighted his appreciation for the home support and pre-match methods to maximise the external noise.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I feel more nervous here than I do in any other event...including the World Championship,” said Allen, who sealed back-to-back NI Open prizes over 2021 and 2022. “I try to do breathing exercises and relax before I go out there – but as soon as you get into the arena it hits you.

"It's mad because I have won here twice so I shouldn't be feeling as bad as I do, but it just shows what it means to me.

"If I went out feeling flat I would be more worried...but I don't ever feel like that here."

He added: “It's nice to finish off the match the way I did as I was getting a lot of support out there – like I always do – and they didn't have much to cheer about.

"To finish it off and actually enjoy it a little bit towards the end was something that I'll sort of take through to the next round.”

Allen had praise for the progress by another Northern Ireland player, Jordan Brown, who takes on Ashley Hugill following a stunning whitewash defeat of defending world champion Zhao Xintong on Sunday.

“What a win for Jordan,” said Allen. “Jordan’s been struggling, as he said...hopefully that’s the type of win that can turn his season around.”