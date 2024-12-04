Jimmy White suffered costly fouls to crash out of the Snooker Shoot Out to former champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The 62-year-old White inadvertently knocked the blue into the middle pocket as he tried to play a safety shot back to baulk.

White escaped harm that time and was 30-19 ahead in the single frame contest played over 10 minutes when he touched the cue ball sizing up a straightforward red.

Un-Nooh, the Thai who won the 2019 Shoot Out for his only ranking title, took full advantage to triumph 75-30 at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena.

Mark Allen is the defending Snooker Shoot-Out champion. (Photo: WST)

Defending champion Mark Allen breezed past Ross Muir 68-0 as 2022 winner Hossein Vafaei fought back to beat former finalist Julien Leclercq 46-34.

Sophie Nix and Reanne Evans, two of the five women competing in the event, made first-round exits with respective defeats to Anthony McGill and Gary Wilson.

McGill, the 2017 champion, gave few scoring openings to fellow Scot Nix in his 40-7 victory, while world number 11 Wilson produced a 56 break in his 79-8 success over Evans.

World number 23 Robert Milkins had to call on his experience to see off Irish youngster Joe Shannon, at 14 the youngest player in the tournament.

Shannon showed his rich promise to lead 42-1, but a missed black allowed Milkins to step in and make decisive 44 break.

Home favourite Louis Heathcote progressed at the expense of American Ahmed Elsayed and was joined in the last 64 by fellow Englishmen Paul Deaville and David Gilbert.

Ryan Day edged out Matthew Selt 46-33 and Aaron Hill won a cagey frame against Joel Connolly 39-12.