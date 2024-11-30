​Former champion Mark Allen will face Barry Hawkins in the UK Championship semi-finals tonight after the Antrim man resisted a typically fiery challenge from Jack Lisowski to seal a 6-3 win.

Lisowski's display on Friday evening was pock-marked by superb potting and inexplicable misses as he fashioned a 3-1 lead, including breaks of 114 and 88.

After Northern Ireland’s Allen responded by reeling off three frames in a row, Lisowski missed two good opportunities to pull level at 4-4 and, despite a gallant attempt to extend the match in the ninth frame when he got two of three snookers required, it was the world number three who prevailed.

Play will start tonight at 7 o’clock – with Judd Trump meeting Kyren Wilson in the other last-four York clash.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen during his match against Jack Lisowski on day seven of the Victorian Plumbing UK Championship at the York Barbican. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Hawkins, the conqueror of Ronnie O'Sullivan in round one, continued his fine form with a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy to reach the second UK semi-final of his career.

Hawkins, who had been on the brink of defeat against David Gilbert in round two when his opponent missed what would have effectively been a match-winning green, admitted: "I was sitting in my chair (on Wednesday) thinking whether I'm going to drive home that night or in the morning and all of a sudden I'm back at the table.

"I was qualifying last week and all you want to do is get to the main venue. This is what you play for."