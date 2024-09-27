Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2025 British Superbike calendar has been announced as the iconic Dutch TT circuit at Assen returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019.

In a change for next year, the 11-round series will commence at Oulton Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Assen will host the first round of the Showdown in September.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs said: “I am delighted to announce our 2025 provisional calendar which will consist of familiar favourites, a returning highlight and tweaks to the order of the events.

The 2025 British Superbike calendar has been announced for 2025. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“The opening round will start with the early May Bank Holiday weekend at Oulton Park, before a sequence of events at our traditional UK venues. It’s then a return to the Cathedral of Racing, Assen in the Netherlands, to start the Showdown for the first time since 2019, with the circuit in a celebratory mood in the centenary year of the Dutch TT.

“Return visits to Oulton Park and Brands Hatch will round up the 29th season of Bennetts BSB in the modern era.

““The full season will kick off with the now traditional Spanish testing period, with the first official track action on 6/7 April at the revitalised Navarra circuit.

“Fans, teams and riders were already highly impressed with the facility at this year’s opening round and with a multi-million Euro circuit reconfiguration and upgrade just completed everyone is looking forward to seeing the changes first-hand.”

Three official tests will be held prior to the start of the 2025 season, with the first taking place from April 6-7 at Circuito de Navarra, which has just reopened following a multi-million Euro redevelopment.

Donington Park will host a test from April 18-19 with a further test from April 23-24 at Oulton Park.

The provisional BSB calendar for 2025 is as follows:

Round 1 – Oulton Park, May 3-5

Round 2 – Donington Park GP, May 16-18

Round 3 – Snetterton, June 20-22

Round 4 – Knockhill, July 4-6

Round 5 – Brands Hatch GP, July 25-27

Round 6 – Thruxton, August 8-10

Round 7 – Cadwell Park, August 23-25

Round 8 – Donington Park GP, September 5-7

Round 9 – TT Circuit Assen, September 19-21

Round 10 – Oulton Park, October 3-5