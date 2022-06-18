Adam McLean and McAdoo Kawasaki Racing part company
Adam McLean and the McAdoo Racing Team have parted company 'with immediate effect'.
By Kyle White
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 9:36 am
Updated
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 9:59 am
In a statement on Saturday morning, the Cookstown-based team said: “McAdoo Kawasaki Racing will no longer race with Adam McLean with immediate effect.
“The time was right to go our separate ways and we would like to wish Adam all the best for the future. We will continue to race and will make further announcements in due course.”