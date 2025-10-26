Alex Marquez won the Malaysian GP from Pedro Acosta and Joan Mir. (Photo courtesy of Michelin)

Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati) claimed his third win of the season by securing victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

It marked a brilliant weekend for the 29-year-old Spaniard, who finished second in the World Championship behind his brother Marc, who will not race for the rest of the season after shoulder surgery.

It was a masterclass from Marquez after taking the lead on lap two from pole setter and Sprint race winner Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati).

By the end of the 20-lap race around the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Marquez had established a 2.676-second race-winning gap over Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with Joan Mir on the factory Honda completing an all-Spanish podium after Bagnaia was forced to retire from third with a punctured rear tyre on his Ducati three laps from the finish.

Marquez said: “We started the weekend suffering two crashes on Friday. Today, the strategy was clever to make the move and be aggressive at that point because it was the key. I lost a race here two years ago by waiting too much, so I decided to go for it, and I’m really happy.

"It is a really important race for us to celebrate second, but my prayers and thoughts are with the Moto3 guys.”

British star Jake Dixon celebrated an emotional Moto2 victory, dedicating it to his grandad. It was his third win of 2025 for Dixon and the ELF Marc VDS Racing Team, elevating the English rider to fourth in the championship.

“This is a massive tribute to my grandad,” he said. “I love you so, so much, and I hope I made you proud in that one.”

David Alonso (CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team) took career first back-to-back podiums after finishing second in Australia, with Bary Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) third.

The day's opening race was delayed after an incident during the Moto3 Sighting Lap when the 2025 Moto3 World Champion, Jose Antonio Rueda, collided with Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler on their way to the grid. Both riders received treatment at the track before being airlifted to hospital.

In a shortened ten-lap race, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) secured his maiden Grand Prix victory with a commanding performance, finishing 2.259 seconds ahead of Angel Piqueras (FRINSA - MT Helmets), who won the battle with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) to claim his first podium since the Catalan Grand Prix.