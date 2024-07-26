Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manx rider Conor Cummins made a solid road racing debut on the FHO Racing BMW in qualifying at Armoy on Friday.

The Ramsey man was eighth fastest on the M1000RR machine as he returned to the Co Antrim event for the first time since 2013.

Cummins was offered the opportunity to ride for Faye Ho’s team after parting company from Milenco by Padgett’s Honda during the Isle of Man TT races in June, when he withdrew from the remainder of the event after finishing eight in the Superstock race.

Cummins, who missed the blue riband Senior finale, said at the time, said he had lost ‘confidence’ but dismissed talk of retirement.

Conor Cummins on the FHO Racing BMW during qualfiying at the Armoy Road Races on Friday. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

“Any talk that I’m retiring couldn’t be further from the truth, I’ve just withdrawn from the rest of TT 2024,” said the 38-year-old.

“In this job you ride on confidence and unfortunately we arrived at a point in the road at this year’s TT where that just wasn’t there.

“It was best for everyone concerned that we call it quits for this TT unfortunately but I’m still mega passionate about my racing and I’m gutted not to be racing.

“I need to be racing and I’m already making plans and making a bit of headway.”

Cummins, who is also competing in the Supersport class at Armoy on a TH Racing Honda, said he had ‘hit the reset’ button with the chance to ride the FHO Racing BMW.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to ride the FHO Racing BMW,” he said.

“I really can’t thank Faye, Darren and the entire team enough for this chance.