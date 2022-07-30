Armoy Road Races: Davey Todd obliterates lap record for Superbike spoils and Saturday treble

Todd unofficially broke Michael Dunlop’s 2021 lap record in practice to claim pole, lapping at 107.093mph, but the 26-year-old officially became the fastest rider ever around the three-mile course on Saturday.

Riding the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda Fireblade, the Yorkshireman first shattered the lap record with a speed of 107.103mph on his second lap, opening a lead of 3.4s over Derek Sheils on the Roadhouse Macau BMW.

He then produced a scorching new lap record of 107.811mph on his next lap, which was 0.8s faster than the previous outright lap record recorded by Dunlop last year.

In a dominant display, Todd increased his lead to 5.8s over Sheils before slackening off on the seventh and final lap to win by 3.6s from the southern Irish rider, with Michael Sweeney on his own in third, 10.2s further back on the MJR BMW.

Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) edged out Phil Crowe (BMW) on the last lap to take fourth, 1.8s behind Sweeney.