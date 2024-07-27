Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominant Davey Todd rattled off a quickfire Supersport and Superbike double at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races on Saturday and established a new outright lap record.

The English rider won the Open Superbike race on the Milwaukee BMW by 10.795s from Phil Crowe, who resisted Jamie Coward to hold onto the runner-up spot.

Todd, who set the fastest ever qualifying lap to seal pole on Friday at the three-mile Co Antrim course, shot into the lead and had already opened an advantage of 4.6s over Crowe after two laps thanks to a new outright lap record of 108.691mph (1m 39.629s).

He extended his lead to 14.5s on the sixth and penultimate lap before rolling off on his final lap to close out an imperious victory.

Saltburn rider Davey Todd on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR Superbike at Armoy

Crowe (BMW) was just under four tenths of a second ahead of Yorkshireman Coward (KTS Racing Honda), with Dominic Herbertson over three second further behind in fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Michael Sweeney claimed fifth on the MJR BMW ahead of Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan, who dropped to the back of the pack on the opening lap after lining up in third on the Jackson Racing Honda.

Manx rider Conor Cummins finished eighth on the FHO Racing BMW.

In the Supersport race, Todd made a trademark fast start to lead from the off and was 4.4s clear of Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) after three laps, with Herbertson, Jordan and Coward battling behind them for third.

Todd increased his lead to 7.4s after five laps before slackening the pace over the last two laps, eventually taking the chequered flag 1.7s ahead of Friday’s Supersport race winner Browne.

Coward came out on top on the KTS Racing/Stanley Stewart Triumph against Jordan and Herbertson to secure the final rostrum spot.

Sweeney finished sixth ahead of Cummins (TH Racing Honda).

Herbertson won the Moto3/125GP race on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda by 12.38s from Chris Meyer (Honda 125) and Dungannon’s Nigel Moore.

The concurrently run Supersport 300 race went to Lee Osprey over his Trison McMullan Racing team-mate Barry Davidson, who was 2.4s behind.

Meyer won the Lightweight Supersport race, which had only three finishers from a total of six starters.

Ballymena’s Davidson took victory in the Junior Classic 350 race by just 0.126s from Moore, with the Isle of Man’s Dan Sayle in third. Richard Ford won the Classic 250 race from Brian Mateer.