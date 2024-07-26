Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Coward edged out Mike Browne in a thrilling opening Supertwin race on the final lap at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races on Friday evening.

Yorkshireman Coward drafted past Browne’s Aprilia on the sprint to the line on the sixth and final lap to win by only 0.012s at the Co Antrim course, with Skerries man Michael Sweeney on his own in a comfortable third.

Heavy rain after the completion of qualifying resulted in a lengthy delay before the race got underway on wet but drying roads.

Coward, who recorded the first 100mph Supertwin lap in qualifying to claim pole, took the lead from Browne as the leading duo quickly pulled away.

Mike Browne (16, Aprilia), Paul Jordan (22, Kawasaki) and Jamie Coward (36, Kawasaki) lead the Supertwin pack off the start line in the opening race at the Armoy Road Races. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan had been holding third after the first lap on the KMR Kawasaki but was missing on lap two.

Coward led for the first four laps before Browne made his move for the lead on the brakes into the chicane at the beginning of the penultimate lap on his Aprilia.

However, Coward lined himself up for a final attack on the last lap and narrowly prevailed in a photo finish to claim victory on his Kawasaki.