The Ballymoney man, who was only confirmed for his home race in Co Antrim on Thursday after withdrawing from the event in 2022 due to a dispute with the organisers, was 1.7s faster than Cork’s Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha).

Dunlop posted the fastest lap at 104.759mph around the three-mile course, with Browne managing 102.761mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Davey Todd, a double Supersport winner at the North West 200 in May, was third fastest on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 102.590mph, 0.268s behind Browne, with Magherafelt man Paul Jordan in fourth on the PreZ Racing Yamaha.

Michael Dunlop claimed pole position in Supersport qualifying on his MD Racing Yamaha at the Armoy Road Races on Friday.

Bradford’s Dean Harrison, competing at Armoy for the first time since 2015, was fifth quickest on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 ahead of Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Yamaha).

The opening Supersport race is scheduled to take place after practice on Friday.

Earlier, Browne clinched pole in the Moto3/125GP class on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Honda by 4.3s from Tobermore rider McLean, who is riding the ex-Robert Dunlop 125cc Honda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads veteran Nigel Moore from Dungannon was third on his Moore Car Repairs Moto3 Honda ahead of Chris Meyer and Gary Jordan, both riding 125cc Honda machines.