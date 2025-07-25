Armoy Road Races: Paul Jordan shatters lap record on way to Supertwin victory
Jordan, who had qualified on pole on the Jackson Racing Aprilia, was fourth after the first lap following a less than ideal start.
However, the Magherafelt man had hauled himself into second place behind Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia) by the end of the next lap before hitting the front on lap three.
Jordan quickly pulled a lead of 0.6s, which he extended to 2.2s after four laps.
Sweeney remained in second place ahead of Barry Furber (DC Autos Yamaha), Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Kawasaki) and Laxey’s Joe Yeardsley (Scott Racing Aprilia).
Jordan shattered the lap record with a new mark of 100.694mph as he took control of the race, continuing to extend his advantage and winning in the end by 5.5s.
Sweeney claimed the runner-up spot with Yeardsley sealing third after Coward went out on lap six.
Furber finished fourth ahead of Joey Thompson (Aprilia) and Manxman Marcus Simpson (LMR Kawasaki).
