The Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races take place this weekend in Co Antrim in the finale to the Irish road racing season.

With recent Race of Legends winners Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd unconfirmed for the summer meeting, there could be a new winner of the showpiece race on Saturday afternoon.

A strong line-up has been confirmed, including Jamie Coward, Conor Cummins, Paul Jordan, Michael Sweeney, Phil Crowe, Erno Kostamo and Mike Browne.

The practice and race schedule is as follows:

The start of the Race of Legends Superbike race at Armoy in 2024, which was won by Davey Todd (74).

Friday, July 25 (roads closed 10am-9:30pm)

Practice:

Session 1: Newcomers

Session 1a: Free practice

Session 2: Moto3/125GP/SS300/Moto350

Session 3a: Supersport (even numbers)

Session 3b: Supersport (odd numbers)

Session 4: Junior Classic up to 250cc, 251cc-350cc

Session 5a: Open – Race of Legends (even numbers)

Session 5b: Open – Race of Legends (odd numbers)

Session 6: Lightweight Supersport

Session 7a: Supertwins (even numbers)

Session 7b: Supertwins (odd numbers)

Session 8: Junior Support 201cc-400cc

Session 9: Senior Classics

Session 10: Senior Support

Session 11: Classic Superbike

Race Schedule: (time permitting after qualifying):

Race 1: Supertwin Race 1 – 7 laps

Race 2: Supersport Next Generation – 7 laps

Saturday, July 26 (Roads closed 9am-7:30pm)

Race 3: Junior Support – 7 laps

Race 4: Moto3/125GP (running concurrently with Race 5)

Race 5: Supersport 300 – 7 laps

Race 6: Lightweight Supersport – 7 laps

Race 7: Supersport Next Generation – 7 laps

Race 8: Pre 73 Junior Classics – 7 laps

Race 9: Open Superbike – 7 laps

Race 10: Pre 73 Senior Classics – 7 laps

Race 11: Supertwin & Supermono – 7 laps

Race 12: Classic Superbike – 7 laps

Race 13: Senior Support – 7 laps