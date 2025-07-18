Impressive line-up for Armoy Road Races but will past winners Michael Dunlop or Davey Todd return?
The duo have dominated the feature race at the event in recent years, with Dunlop lifting the trophy a record 10 times.
His last victory at his home road race was in 2023, with Dunlop sitting out last year’s meeting after a spat with the Armoy Club.
The 33-time TT winner has an uneasy relationship with the organisers and withdrew from the event in 2022, when he said he had not been “treated on an equal and fair basis”.
Last year, Dunlop said he would “not be back”.
Fellow TT winner Todd won the ‘Race of Legends’ in 2022 and again last summer, but Todd recently said he would miss the race due to a date clash with the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.
A strong entry includes Jamie Coward, Paul Jordan, Conor Cummins, Michael Sweeney, Phil Crowe, Erno Kostamo and Mike Browne, while Derek McGee could make his comeback from injury.
SEE ALSO:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.