Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Davey Todd has won some of the most coveted accolades in road racing this season but the English rider says winning the blue riband ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy on Saturday remains ‘really special’.

The Saltburn-by-the-Sea rider produced a record-breaking performance at the Co Antrim course to win the headline race on the Milwaukee BMW in style, establishing a new absolute lap record at 109.325mph and securing a hat-trick.

It was Todd’s second win in the ‘Race of Legends’ following his maiden triumph in 2022 on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd was 6.5 seconds ahead of impressive Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe (BMW) after the seven-lap showdown and remains only the third rider to have won the ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy along with 10-time winner Michael Dunlop and fellow Irish road racing great Ryan Farquhar, who was victorious in 2010.

Davey Todd wheelies the Milwauke BMW on the way to the finishing line in the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy on Saturday

The 28-year-old, who recorded the first 107mph and 108mph laps of the three-mile course in 2022 and the first speed over 109mph on Saturday, said: “It’s still a great achievement to be on that trophy along with Michael and Ryan Farquhar – it’s something really special.

“I find it really cool from looking into the history of racing and to achieve that, it was the only goal coming back here this year.

“Winning races and lap records is nice but that was my outright goal, to bring home that ‘Race of Legends’ title.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd’s treble included victory on the Powertoolmate Ducati in the Supersport race over Mike Browne and a dominant success in the first Open Superbike race, which he won by almost 11 seconds from Crowe.He is in the midst of a memorable season after joining Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team for 2024 to ride the Milwaukee BMW on the roads and contest the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW, wrapping up a hat-trick at the North West 200 and toasting his first wins at the Isle of Man TT in June, including the prestigious Senior TT.