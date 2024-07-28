Armoy Road Races: Treble winner Davey Todd hails 'Race of Legends' title as 'really special'
The Saltburn-by-the-Sea rider produced a record-breaking performance at the Co Antrim course to win the headline race on the Milwaukee BMW in style, establishing a new absolute lap record at 109.325mph and securing a hat-trick.
It was Todd’s second win in the ‘Race of Legends’ following his maiden triumph in 2022 on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.
Todd was 6.5 seconds ahead of impressive Market Rasen rider Phil Crowe (BMW) after the seven-lap showdown and remains only the third rider to have won the ‘Race of Legends’ at Armoy along with 10-time winner Michael Dunlop and fellow Irish road racing great Ryan Farquhar, who was victorious in 2010.
The 28-year-old, who recorded the first 107mph and 108mph laps of the three-mile course in 2022 and the first speed over 109mph on Saturday, said: “It’s still a great achievement to be on that trophy along with Michael and Ryan Farquhar – it’s something really special.
“I find it really cool from looking into the history of racing and to achieve that, it was the only goal coming back here this year.
“Winning races and lap records is nice but that was my outright goal, to bring home that ‘Race of Legends’ title.”
Todd’s treble included victory on the Powertoolmate Ducati in the Supersport race over Mike Browne and a dominant success in the first Open Superbike race, which he won by almost 11 seconds from Crowe.He is in the midst of a memorable season after joining Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team for 2024 to ride the Milwaukee BMW on the roads and contest the National Superstock 1000 Championship on the Cheshire Mouldings BMW, wrapping up a hat-trick at the North West 200 and toasting his first wins at the Isle of Man TT in June, including the prestigious Senior TT.
Earlier this month, he edged out Dunlop to retain his Solo Championship crown in the premier Superbike race at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.
