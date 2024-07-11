Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop has ruled himself out of his home race at Armoy this month.

The Ballymoney man skipped the event in 2022 after a fall-out with the organisers but returned in style last year, winning five races and claiming a record 10th victory in the showpiece ‘Race of Legends’.

However, the record breaking 29-time Isle of Man TT winner says he won’t be returning to defend his crown at the Co Antrim road race from July 26-27.

Speaking at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man, Dunlop said: “That’s me finished until the Classic (Manx Grand Prix) now.

Michael Dunlop won five races at Armoy in 2023 as he dominated his home road race in Co Antrim

“Again, they’ve supposedly got no budget now… everybody else has taken it up.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment, we’ve spent a lot of time putting the effort into the club and that’s how they repay me, so I’ll not be back.”