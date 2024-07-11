Michael Dunlop rules himself out of home race at Armoy saying "I'll not be back"
The Ballymoney man skipped the event in 2022 after a fall-out with the organisers but returned in style last year, winning five races and claiming a record 10th victory in the showpiece ‘Race of Legends’.
However, the record breaking 29-time Isle of Man TT winner says he won’t be returning to defend his crown at the Co Antrim road race from July 26-27.
Speaking at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man, Dunlop said: “That’s me finished until the Classic (Manx Grand Prix) now.
“Again, they’ve supposedly got no budget now… everybody else has taken it up.
“It’s a bit of a disappointment, we’ve spent a lot of time putting the effort into the club and that’s how they repay me, so I’ll not be back.”
Dunlop won three races at the Southern 100, including a Senior and Supersport double on Thursday and a runner-up finish and new lap record in the Solo Championship race.
