Armoy Clerk of the Course William Munnis says he is “absolutely delighted” with the line-up for the final Irish national road race of the season in Co Antrim this weekend.

The showpiece Race of Legends finale on Saturday tops the bill, when the door could be open for a new winner of the prestigious highlight if record 10-time winner Michael Dunlop sits out his home race for the second successive year.

England’s Davey Todd won the big race last July on the Milwaukee BMW for the second time, but the 8TEN Racing BMW rider is set to miss out due to a date clash with this weekend’s British Superbike round at Brands Hatch.

Ballymoney man Dunlop, who last raced at Armoy in 2023 when he sealed a five-timer, said he “wouldn’t be back” following a spat with the organisers.

The start of the opening Supersport race at the 2024 Armoy Road Races in Co Antrim. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

However, last year’s man of the meeting, Jamie Coward, returns on the KTS Racing machines, while Manxman Conor Cummins lines up for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Ulsterman Paul Jordan will ride the Jackson Racing bikes and Republic of Ireland duo Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne are also top contenders.

Phil Crowe, runner-up in last year’s Race of Legends, and Dominic Herbertson add further quality to a high-class line-up, while newcomers include former Macau Grand Prix winner Erno Kostamo from Finland, TT podium finisher Rob Hodson, Manx prospect Joe Yeardsley and Kevin Keyes.

NW200 Supertwin race winner Jeremy McWilliams is entered in the Supersport, Lightweight Supersport and Classic Superbike races.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the number and calibre of riders joining us this year,” said Munnis.

“With returning favourites, newcomers and international teams set to take part, spectators can expect a great weekend of racing.

“We have over 20 newcomers this year with a third of them coming from the South, and there are a few races that are oversubscribed but as a Club we are really keen to ensure that everyone gets some track time – we are probably going to have to run some ‘B’ races too.

“Friday will be interesting, it always is, but if we get it right, Saturday should take care of itself.”

For the first time, Saturday’s racing will be livestreamed on the BBC Sport NI website and will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Roads close for practice and the first Supertwin and Supersport races on Friday from 10am and will reopen no later than 9:30pm.