Ballymoney's Darryl Tweed becomes last-ever IRRC Superbike champion at Frohburg in Germany
Tweed is the last-ever winner of the Superbike crown following a decision by the International Road Racing Championship organisers to drop the class from 2026 on safety grounds. He is also the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the title.
The Ulster rider only needed three more points in the opening race at the final round on Sunday to secure the championship on the Never Be Clever Racing Yamaha R1 and wrapped up the title after finishing eighth.
Finland’s Erno Kostamo won the race on his RVS Motorsport BMW from Freddie Heinrich (Kawasaki), with Laurent Hoffmann completing the top three on his Hoffmann by MRP BMW.
Tweed joins some big names who have won the championship in the past, including English riders Danny Webb and Davey Todd, and leading European competitors Didier Grams and David Datzer.