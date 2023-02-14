"I’ve already started working hard towards bigger and better challenges for 2023 and beyond!”

The 12-year-old was recently crowned 2022 Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) Ladies and Girls ‘C’ British champion. It was a superb achievement for the local girl who was unbeaten in the seven round series on her 80cc Beta machine, becoming the first Northern Irish girl to win a British trials championship since Sasha Turkington in 2005.

The second-year pupil at Strathearn Grammar School began riding bikes when she was just seven years old but it was only after Covid restrictions were lifted and events started running again that she began competing seriously at home.

“It became more of a sport then than a hobby,” says Sophie.

2022 ACU Ladies and Girls ‘C’ British champion Sophie Ferguson

With little competitive youth trials at home, Sophie and her father Peter made the decision to travel to the mainland and took part in the ACU British Ladies & Girls Championship in 2021.

It was a successful move as in her maiden season she finished in second place at every round and runner-up in the championship.

“It was a great move,” she said. “I met a lot of great people including six-time world champion Emma Bristow, who was also riding the championship in 2021.

"It gave me great encouragement for 2022.”

In 2022, Sophie competed all over the UK and Ireland.

In the Irish Championship she competed against her male counterparts as the championship doesn’t cater for under-12s.

It didn’t deter the talented youngster, who was only eleven years old at the time, from taking a win in the sportsman grade of the Stanley Woods trial in Wicklow, beating a field of sixteen competitors.

Unfortunately she had to withdraw from the championship mid-season when the Irish calendar changed and clashed with the British championship.

“I was going well before the calendar changes ruled me out but it was good experience, especially the rounds in the South at cool venues I hadn’t been to before” added Sophie.

Last year also saw Sophie become the youngest rider to take part in an FIM European trials event.

“I gained a lot of experience from that event,” she said.

For the 2023 season Sophie will step up into the ‘B’ class for 12-15 year olds on a French 125cc Sherco machine.

With no Irish trial scene at the moment she has to practice for the coming season at the AMCA club events before the British championship begins in March.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and riding the new bike,” she added. “I’d like to thank everyone that supports and encourages me.

"I’ve already started working hard towards bigger and better challenges for 2023 and beyond!”

Sophie’s father Peter is proud of his daughters success but adds that success doesn’t come cheap.