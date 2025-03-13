This year’s Ulster Superbike Championship has been bolstered by a new sponsorship package and the best rider line-up in some years after details of the 2025 series were announced on Thursday night.

At a press conference hosted by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland in Lisburn, it was confirmed that Northern Ireland businessman Alun Gorman, who runs telecommunications company SBT Ireland, would become the first title sponsor of the championship since 2019.

Launched in 2018, the Ulster Superbike Championship was sponsored by AJ Plumbing with Pirelli providing a tyre support package in a two-year deal.

However, after the Covid-19 pandemic wiped out almost all of the short circuit calendar in 2020, save for the King of Kirkistown meeting which took place after lockdown restrictions were eased, organisers had been unable to secure a new main backer until now.

Pictured at the announcement of a new title sponsor for this year's Ulster Superbike Championship are (from left) Carl Phillips, Aaron Spence, Ryan Gibson, reigning champion Jonny Campbell, Alun Gorman, Director, SBT Ireland; Nicky Burns, Korie McGreevey & MCUI (UC) Chairman Mark Harrison. (Photo by Baylon McCaughey)

The nine-round championship gets underway on April 5 at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down and concludes in October.

A £12,000 prize fund will go to the top six finishers in the SBT Ireland Superbike Pro standings at the end of the season, with the winner collecting £5,000. A separate prize fund will also be provided by each promoting club.

Ballynahinch racer Korie McGreevy, who won the Ulster Supersport title in 2024 and finished third in the Superbike championship for Ulster team McAdoo Kawasaki Racing, said: “It’s an incentive and your efforts are being rewarded, and we’re all still working-class people – there’s no one with silver spoons in their mouths.

“We need to have a decent national series and that’s what it is now, and last year I think we saw some of the best racing in this country since probably the Regal (Championship) days.

This year's Ulster Superbike Championship will benefit from a new title sponsor and prize fund. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

“It’s a fantastic line-up of riders as well, really good riders, and I hope to be in among it.”

Along with former British Junior Superstock champion McGreevy, contenders for 2025 include reigning USBK champion Jonny Campbell, former 250 Grand Prix winner and MotoGP podium finisher Jeremy McWilliams, past Ulster champion Carl Phillips, ex-British Superstock and Supersport race winner Andy Reid; Ryan Gibson, Ross Irwin, Christian Elkin and Mark Conlin.