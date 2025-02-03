Ireland’s Brian McCormack and German rider David Datzer will spearhead a two-man line-up for the Roadhouse Macau team at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Both riders will have BMW M1000RR machines at their disposal for the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races and will ride Triumph machinery in the Supersport races under the Global Robots/PHR Performance banner.

McCormack said: “David and I got chatting a while back and I’ve always wanted to run a second rider and build the team up, so it didn’t take long to get everything in place.

“We ran Davo (Johnson) briefly in the Supersport class last year and David’s already got to grips with the Global Robots/PHR Performance Triumph which will give him plenty more laps at this year’s TT. He’s never really had a good structure around him at the TT, so we’ll be able to pass on plenty of knowledge and experience to him.

Waterford's Brian McCormack in action at the Isle of Man TT in 2024

“With a good environment and good people, it will be of great benefit to him so together with his own BMW’s, we’re confident he’ll have a highly successful TT 2025.”

McCormack made his TT bow in 2010 and has claimed three top-ten results, the most recent of which was 10th in the Superbike race in 2024.

He posted his fastest lap around the Mountain Course in 2019 in the Senior race at 128.812mph and the 41-year-old is aiming to make further progress this year after he was hindered by injuries last season.

“From my side, last year’s TT was tough going as I was still recovering from my injuries sustained at Macau,” added McCormack.

“After operations on my ankle and knee, I was on the back foot a bit and didn’t get the testing I’d have liked.

“The lap speeds were down, but I got another top ten in the Superbike race and finished all my other races, so it was a solid race week.

“I’m hoping this year will be a lot better as I’m probably the fittest I’ve ever been, and I’ll have had more track time ahead of this year’s TT than ever before.

“I feel really comfortable around the Mountain Course now and a lot of effort’s going into this year’s TT so I’m confident it’ll be a good year.”

Datzer, who won the International Road Racing Championship in 2024, said it was a ‘dream’ chance to link up with the Roadhouse team.

“For me, a team structure like Roadhouse Macau is a dream. Brian and I have known each other from years in the same paddock on the Isle of Man and after getting to know each other better at Jerez, we had a lot of fun and I’m very happy about the season ahead.

“It was good to get my first laps on the Triumph Daytona 765, a great bike, and I will also bring my own Datziii #55 Racing by TW-3 Racing BMWs to the team.

“Jerez was great preparation so TT 2025 has already begun for me with the Roadhouse Macau.”

McCormack will compete in the Supertwin class on the Global Robots Aprilia RS660.