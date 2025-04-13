British Superbike champion Kyle Ryde will defend his title in 2025 on the OMG Yamaha after a last-gasp deal was secured. (Photo by David Yeomans Photography)

Reigning Bennetts British Superbike Champion Kyle Ryde has been thrown a late lifeline and will defend his British Superbike title this year after Nitrous Competitions stepped in to boost OMG Racing.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only 12 days ago, OMG Racing announced their shock withdrawal from racing because of commercial circumstances, leaving Ryde, former champion Bradley Ray and Joe Talbot stunned.

However, the team has now been restructured following Nitrous Competitions’ support, with Ryde set to be reunited with his Yamaha R1 as he prepares to begin his title defence at the opening round at Oulton Park from May 3-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryde will also be in action at this weekend’s official BSB test at Donington Park.

“I am just so happy to be able to defend the title with the team after the panic of the last week,” said Ryde.

“This is the best scenario for me after what happened; I have my familiar bike and team ready to defend the number one plate.

“I need to thank everyone who has been working so hard behind the scenes to make this happen and now we are ready to get going.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Williams, co-owner of Nitrous Competitions, added: “This is such an exciting venture for myself and co-owner Matt Phillips. I am a huge fan of the sport and even currently race myself too.

“For this opportunity to come and for us to be involved is a dream come true and we can’t wait to see Kyle and the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing team in action.

“Our customers at Nitrous Competitions are one big family to us and we hope that today’s news will bring plenty of winning opportunities for everyone in 2025.”

Ray, meanwhile, has also salvaged his season after it was confirmed that Raceways Motorcycles will make a sensational return to BSB, running the 2022 champion on a Yamaha R1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Racing as the McAMS Yamaha team between 2017 and 2023, Steve Rodgers’ Raceways outfit amassed a total of 42 BSB victories, 107 podiums and the 2021 teams, manufacturers and riders’ crowns with Tarran Mackenzie.

Ray said: “I am super happy and grateful to Steve Rodgers and Yamaha Motor UK for putting together this opportunity for me at the very last minute, it has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“Obviously it has been a very difficult couple of weeks and there has been a lot of uncertainty, but when Steve rang me with the opportunity I couldn’t say no as it’s as close as we could be to the original plan for the year – remaining with Yamaha on an R1 in BSB, which is amazing.