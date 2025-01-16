Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenn Irwin says he “probably isn’t the favourite” to lift the prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy at the sold-out Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast tonight.

The Carrickfergus man has been crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for the past two years following his success in the British Superbike Championship and at the North West 200.

Irwin is a leading contender on the six-strong shortlist for the biggest accolade of the evening at the Crowne Plaza Hotel after claiming eight BSB victories on the Hager PBM Ducati on his way to third overall in the championship.

He also won all three Superbike races at the North West 200 last year, extending his record unbeaten run in the class to 11 straight victories.

Glenn Irwin with the Joey Dunlop trophy after being crowned the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards last January.

His opposition for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour includes Michael Dunlop, who broke his uncle Joey’s record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins to set a new benchmark of 29.

British Supersport champion Jack Kennedy, World Superbike star Jonathan Rea, British Supersport contender Eugene McManus and Scott Swann, third in last year’s National Superstock 1000 Championship, are also among the nominees.

Speaking after handing over the Joey Dunlop trophy ahead of the gala ceremony, Irwin – who has retired from road racing and will concentrate his efforts on winning the BSB crown for the first time – said: “I’ve been very grateful to have been the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year the past two years running.

“We go into Friday’s awards and I would probably hand on heart say I’m not the favourite this year.

“I’m sure everyone will get the recognition that they deserve and nonetheless it’s always a great night.

“I look forward to going to it and hopefully we will come home with a little bit of silverware.”

A total of 13 other awards will be presented, including Team of the Year, Young Rider of the Year, International Road Racer of the Year, Hall of Fame, Short Circuit Rider of the Year, Race of the Year and the new BSB Breakthrough accolade in memory of Keith Farmer and Female Trailblazer of the Year.