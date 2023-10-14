Glenn Irwin powered through from 17th place on the grid to finish fourth in the British Superbike Sprint race at Brands Hatch on Saturday as team-mate Tommy Bridewell increased his championship lead at the Showdown finale.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulsterman Irwin made rapid ground through the field from the sixth row of the grid after struggling in a wet qualifying session, when he encountered an issue with the front-end of his BeerMonster Ducati.

Bridewell, who lined up on the third row in seventh, dug in to hold off Irwin as they battled for third place in the final half of the 12-lap race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a drying track, Irwin attempted a pass on the penultimate lap but ran wide off the dry line, allowing Bridewell through again.

Glenn Irwin finished fourth in the British Superbike Sprint race at Brands Hatch on Saturday. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

The English rider gained a few tenths as a result and was able to hold on for third on the last lap ahead of Irwin to extend his title gap to 10.5 points going into Sunday’s final two 20-lap races at the Kent circuit.

OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde got the better of pole man Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) in a photo finish on the dash to the line to clinch victory.

Ryde is third in the standings, 27 points behind Bridewell, and remains in the frame with a maximum of 70 points available on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Haslam’s hopes are all but over after he crashed out on the ROKiT BMW on lap nine.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy was eighth on the Mar-Train Racing Yamaha with Andrew Irwin 16th (Honda Racing UK).

In the National Superstock 1000 race, Alastair Seeley finished second behind Billy McConnell while Donegal’s Richard Kerr pipped Dan Linfoot at the final corner for sixth, forcing Linfoot to wait until Sunday for his chance to put the title to bed.

Scott Swann earned his best result of the season in fifth.