BSB Brands Hatch: Tommy Bridewell second fastest in wet opening session with title rival Glenn Irwin 14th
Northern Ireland’s Irwin only ventured onto the Kent track for the final 18 minutes of the opening session.
He trails his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Bridewell by only 7.5 points ahead of Saturday’s Sprint race at the Showdown finale.
Irwin is bidding to become the first Ulsterman to win the coveted BSB crown this weekend.
England’s Bridewell led the times for much of the session until OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde took over on his very final lap with seconds to go, recording a time of 1m 36.302s to bump Bridewell to second place, 0.124s down.
Ryde is third in the standings, 27.5 points behind Bridewell with three races and 105 points available this weekend.
Luke Mossey was third quickest on the Lloyd and Jones BMW ahead of Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha), Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing) and Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha.
Leon Haslam, 41 points down on Bridewell, was 17th on the ROKiT BMW.
Dublin’s Jack Kennedy, competing in his final round for Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team, was 11th. Kennedy has not been retained for 2024, with Danny Kent signing for Tim Martin’s outfit.
Andrew Irwin, competing in his second round since he suffered a complicated arm injury during a test at Knockhill at the end of May, was 23rd on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.
The second free practice session is scheduled to take place at 15:20 BST.
Qualifying on Saturday is from 12:30 BST with the 12-lap Sprint race due at 16:15 BST.
