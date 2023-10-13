Tommy Bridewell was second fastest in a wet opening free practice session at the final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch on Friday with Glenn Irwin 14th.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Irwin only ventured onto the Kent track for the final 18 minutes of the opening session.

He trails his BeerMonster Ducati team-mate Bridewell by only 7.5 points ahead of Saturday’s Sprint race at the Showdown finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irwin is bidding to become the first Ulsterman to win the coveted BSB crown this weekend.

Northern Ireland rider Glenn Irwin is aiming to become the first rider from Northern Ireland to win the British Superbike Championship. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

England’s Bridewell led the times for much of the session until OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde took over on his very final lap with seconds to go, recording a time of 1m 36.302s to bump Bridewell to second place, 0.124s down.

Ryde is third in the standings, 27.5 points behind Bridewell with three races and 105 points available this weekend.

Luke Mossey was third quickest on the Lloyd and Jones BMW ahead of Ryan Vickers (OMG Yamaha), Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing) and Jason O’Halloran on the McAMS Yamaha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Haslam, 41 points down on Bridewell, was 17th on the ROKiT BMW.

Dublin’s Jack Kennedy, competing in his final round for Northern Ireland’s Mar-Train Racing Yamaha team, was 11th. Kennedy has not been retained for 2024, with Danny Kent signing for Tim Martin’s outfit.

Andrew Irwin, competing in his second round since he suffered a complicated arm injury during a test at Knockhill at the end of May, was 23rd on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade.

The second free practice session is scheduled to take place at 15:20 BST.

Qualifying on Saturday is from 12:30 BST with the 12-lap Sprint race due at 16:15 BST.