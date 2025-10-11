British Superbike rider Charlie Nesbitt has claimed pole for the Richardson Stars at Darley meeting, which is the final event of the Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club’s 2025 calendar.

Nesbitt is the current ‘Stars’ champion and took pole on Saturday for the Hawk Racing team on the MasterMac Honda by 2.2 from Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones BMW), with Jake Hopper third quickest on his 1000cc Honda.

Swindon’s Nesbitt is bidding for a third straight victory in the headline race following his first win in 2023.

Wigan’s Rob Hodson – second overall in 2024 – was fourth fastest on the SMT Racing Honda ahead of late entry and record seven-time winner Richard Cooper, who is riding a Honda Fireblade.

Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) has claimed pole for the Stars at Darley meeting. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Isle of Man TT star John McGuinness qualified behind Cooper in sixth place on the MasterMac Honda as the Morecambe man continued his long-standing association with the end-of-season event, where the 23-time TT winner has been racing since 1988.

Ben Luxton (BMW) and TJ Toms (G&S Racing Kawasaki 600) were the top eight.