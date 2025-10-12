Charlie Nesbitt retained the Stars at Darley title after completing a double over the weekend at the Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club’s final event of 2025.

​The British Superbike rider was in imperious form for the Hawk Racing Team on the MasterMac Honda, leading all the way in the 12-lap second race on Sunday to win by 19.46s from Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones BMW).

Wigan’s Rob Hodson finished third on the SMT Racing Honda ahead of Ben Luxton (BMW) and Jake Hopper (Honda), with 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness – having a one-off ride for the Hawk team on a Honda Fireblade – finishing sixth.

McGuinness has been a longtime supporter of the Stars at Darley meeting since 2008 and has only missed the end-of-season race through injury or during the Covid pandemic. The Honda Racing rider will be in action next weekend in the Superstock class at Brands Hatch.

Charlie Nesbitt on the MasterMac Honda. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Swindon’s Nesbitt, who won Saturday’s first race by 24.5s from Burrell, was the aggregate winner across the two headline events from Burrell, with Hodson third overall in the standings and McGuinness sixth.

After next weekend’s final round of the British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, Nesbitt will return to defend the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt in Co Down at the final round of the Ulster Superbike Championship (October 24-25).

He won the Sunflower feature race in 2024 from National Superstock 1000 title contender David Allingham (SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW), with 2022 winner Richard Kerr completing the podium spots on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Nesbitt will have a target on his back following his success over the past two years but the English rider will be looking to round off the year on a high with a third Sunflower triumph at an event he is really looking forward to.

Speaking after his second win last October, Nesbitt said: “I want to be coming back again because I absolutely love the race meeting so there’s no reason why not.

“I’m absolutely buzzing with the result – the fans have been great, and the championship has been fantastic and they absolutely loved it.