The famous Celtic Match Races will make a sensational return in September following a 15-year absence, pitting race teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the Isle of Man against each other as they bid to win the coveted Celtic Sword of Honour.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 1979, the unique event has been dominated by Ireland with 17 victories, followed by the Isle of Man (6), Scotland (5) and Wales (3).

Scotland will host the return of the two-day meeting at East Fortune from September 20-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple Irish champion Derek Sheils will captain the team and leads the Motorcycling Ireland line-up as he spearheads the Superbike charge alongside vice-captain Carl Phillips, who is joined in the MCUI Ulster Centre line-up by Supersport Next Generation rider Graeme Irwin, Christian Elkin (Supertwin), Paul Demaine Snr (Pre Injection) and Ruben Sherman-Boyd (Supersport 300), with the UC team’s CB500 rider yet to be confirmed.

Derek Sheils (left), Team Ireland captain for the Celtic Match Races, with Mervyn Ferris, MCUI (UC) team manager and vice-captain Carl Phillips. (Photo by Baylon McCaughey)

The MCI team led by Sheils includes Oisin Maher (Supersport Next Generation), MCI team manager Derek Wilson (Pre Injection), James Kelly (CB500), Finnan Wherity (Supertwin) and Max Wherity (Supersport 300).

This year marks a fresh chapter in the event's history, with an innovative format designed to maximise the entertainment factor.

Over the weekend, each day will feature two races, tailored to showcase two different classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first race on Saturday and Sunday will showcase the Superbike, Supersport Next Generation and Pre-Injection classes.

Each team will field two riders in these high-stakes races, with a total of 24 competitors taking to the grid.

The second race on each day will be the turn of the Supertwin and CB500 competitors, while a Junior class will provide an opportunity for the Supersport 300 young guns to shine.

There will also be Sidecar action, with the MCUI UC team of Tony Willis/Ian Herron, Declan and Karl Brady joining MCI contenders Terry O Reilly/Mark Gash and Paul Clarke/Steve Daly to represent Team Ireland.