Charlie Nesbitt wins Stars at Darley opener for Hawk Racing Team as Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness seals top-six finish
The British Superbike rider produced a faultless display after starting from pole, with Nesbitt leading every lap to win the 12-lap opener by 24.5s from Barry Burrell (Halliwell Jones BMW), with Rob Hodson third on the SMT Racing Honda.
Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness, having a one-off ride for the Hawk Racing Team on the MasterMac Honda, was sixth behind Jake Hopper (Honda) and Ben Luxton (BMW).
McGuinness, who has been racing at the event since 1988, is a six-time ‘Stars’ winner.
The Stars at Darley race is the Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club’s final event of 2025.
The second Stars of Darley race will be held on Sunday, when the overall winner will be crowned.
Nesbitt won the feature race for the first time in 2023 before making it two-in-a-row last year.