Adam McLean previously rode for the Laylaw Racing team on a Yamaha TZ250 at the Manx Grand Prix in 2023

Adam McLean maintained his fine start to the Classic TT after leading the time in the Lightweight class in qualifying on Thursday.

McLean, riding the Laylaw Racing Yamaha TZ250, was fastest at 112.629mph by 4.4s from Stuart Hall (Whippet Racing Yamaha), who lapped at 112.218mph.

Michael Sweeney had a strong ride on the CSC Racing/IMS LTD Yamaha (111.48mph).

Tobermore man McLean topped the Historic Senior Classic TT session on Wednesday on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield.

Rhys Hardisty, riding the second of the Laylaw Racing Yamaha machines, was fourth fastest in Thursday’s Lightweight session at 111.467mph.

In Historic Senior qualifying, 23-time TT winner John McGuinness was at the top of the times on the Winfield Paton after completing a single lap at 110.624mph.

McGuinness was 9.6s up on Mike Browne (Peter Lodge Racing Norton), who did 109.764mph, with Manxman Joe Yeardsley in third on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield (108.844mph).

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was fourth fastest (Davies Motorsport Suzuki) at 106.623mph.

Ramsey’s Conor Cummins completed his first laps of the 2025 Classic TT meeting, lapping at 104.272mph on the 500cc Steadplan Racing Honda, which left him sixth quickest behind veteran Ian Lougher (Winfield Paton).

In the Historic Junior class, Michael Evans was on top on the Ken Rutter Racing Honda CB350 (103.325mph) with Jordan 10.6s down on his Davies Motorsport Honda (102.522mph).

Yeardsley was third (Ken Rutter Racing Honda) followed by Dean Harrison in fourth (Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Honda CB3530).