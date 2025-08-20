Classic TT: Adam McLean sets pace in Historic Classic qualifying from John McGuinness
The Northern Ireland man, who has been competing in the International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) this year, lapped at 111.001mph on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield) to lead 23-time TT winner John McGuinness (Winfield Paton) by 24.565s.
Shaun Anderson, last year’s winner of the corresponding race, was third fastest on the Beugger Racing Paton at 108.418mph ahead of Dean Harrison (Matchless), who did 108.184mph.
Manx rider Joe Yeardsley (Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield) and Alan Oversby (Ruthless Racing Honda) completed the top six.
In the Lightweight class, Dan Sayle – who completed two laps – headed the time sheets on the John Chapman Racing 250cc Honda at 115.183mph from former winner Mike Browne the Eddie Laycock TZ250 Yamaha (114.068mph) after a single lap, with Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) in third at 113.492mph after the Ballymoney man completed a lap on the two-stroke machine.
Stuart Hall (Whippet Racing Yamaha) was fourth fastest with a speed of 112.16mph.
Yorkshireman Jamie Coward set the benchmark in the Historic Junior Classic TT session on the Craven Classic Racing/Ted Wood Honda 350 at 102.935mph after two laps on the machine.
Harrison was second quickest with a standing start lap of 101.711mph, also riding a Craven Classic Racing/Ted Wood Honda 350.
David Glover was reported to have been involved in an incident at Glentramman but was reported to be okay.
Wednesday was a rest day for the Manx Grand Prix riders as the Classic TT competitors completed their first qualifying sessions of the 2025 event.
Qualifying will resume on Thursday evening for both Manx GP and Classic TT riders, with roads scheduled to close from 18:00 BST.