Classic TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson says “every effort” was made to utilise the road closure periods to accommodate the race schedule after another challenging week on the Isle of Man.

In June, the blue riband Senior TT race was cancelled due to high winds on the Mountain, while last year’s Manx Grand Prix races were reduced to a single lap and crammed into the final day of the festival following unprecedented bad weather.

On Friday, the Senior Classic TT race and Joey Dunlop tribute lap were cancelled because of wet roads from the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa in a disappointing end to the festival.

The Historic Junior race was also cut in distance to a single lap while the Historic Senior race was run over a shortened distance of two laps after the start of Friday’s racing was delayed by almost two hours following overnight rain.

The Wiz Norton Michael Dunlop was set to race in the Formula 1 race at the Classic TT is wheeled off the Glencrutchery road after the race was cancelled on Friday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A decision was taken earlier in the week to cancel the Formula 1 Classic TT race following weather disruption.

In a statement on Friday evening, Thompson said: “We had been monitoring conditions closely throughout the day, but the later showers left parts of the course damp and unpredictable.

“While some sections were drying, others remained unsuitable, and it was clear the course was not at the level required for a safe Senior Classic TT.

“Every effort has been made this week to maximise the limited windows of opportunity within the road closure periods available. The priority from the outset was always to give every class the chance to race.

“While we weren’t able to achieve this in full, we worked to deliver as much as possible. Parade laps were included in time slots that were too short for a race due to procedures and preparations, ensuring spectators still had course entertainment to enjoy, even if not at race speed,” added Thompson.

“Since Tuesday we have faced continuous disruption from the weather, compounded by operational challenges.

“As an event we are heavily reliant on volunteers, particularly during contingency periods. Although contingency days exist in the schedule, in addition to the unsettled weather forecast, they could not be utilised this year as we were unable to guarantee the required volunteers to close the roads confidently."

