Classic TT: Festival ends on disappointing note as Senior race and Joey Dunlop tribute lap cancelled
The Senior Classic TT race has been cancelled due to wet roads on the Mountain.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the decision shortly before 15:30 BST, with conditions from the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa deemed unsuitable for racing due to damp and wet patches.
The Joey Dunlop tribute lap, when Michael Dunlop was due to ride a replica of the Honda SP1 ridden to victory by the legendary Ulster rider 25 years ago in the Formula 1 race, was also cancelled in a disappointing end to the 2025 festival.