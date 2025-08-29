Classic TT: Festival ends on disappointing note as Senior race and Joey Dunlop tribute lap cancelled

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
The Senior Classic TT race has been cancelled due to wet roads on the Mountain.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the decision shortly before 15:30 BST, with conditions from the Bungalow to Creg-ny-Baa deemed unsuitable for racing due to damp and wet patches.

The Joey Dunlop tribute lap, when Michael Dunlop was due to ride a replica of the Honda SP1 ridden to victory by the legendary Ulster rider 25 years ago in the Formula 1 race, was also cancelled in a disappointing end to the 2025 festival.

Related topics:Joey DunlopUlsterMichael DunlopHonda
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice