Michael Sweeney had one of those nights that only happens on the Isle of Man TT course after running into machine trouble, but he still managed to post the third fastest time in Lightweight qualifying for the Classic TT.

Sweeney first encountered an issue with the fuel tank on his Mistral Kawasaki ZXR750 and had to wait until team-mate Paul Jordan returned from his lap to switch the tank off the Ulsterman’s machine.

However, when that didn’t fit, Manxman Joe Yeardsley – also riding for the Mistral Kawasaki team – came to the rescue.

The tank was swiftly fitted, but Sweeney only made it to the top of Bray Hill before the big Kawasaki came to a halt.

Michael Sweeney on the Mistral Kawasaki ZXR750 during Classic TT qualifying on Wednesday. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

After hitching a lift back to the Grandstand, he then switched to his CSC Racing 250cc Honda for an “eventful” lap, stopping several times before getting around at 111.48mph on his second lap to slot into third on the times, with Northern Ireland’s Adam McLean leading the way on the Laylaw Racing Yamaha (112.629mph).

Recounting the problem with the Mistral Kawasaki, Sweeney said: “We had an issue with the petrol tank in parc ferme, it was leaking fuel, so it was panic stations and we had to wait for Paul (Jordan) to come back, or one of the lads to come back first, to get their tank.

“Paul got back and then his tank wouldn’t fit, so we had to take Joe Yeardsley’s tank.

“We got that on, got to the top of Bray Hill, and something happened with the bike – I think it’s after going bang, I don’t know.

“I coasted it down to the bottom of Bray Hill and some nice guy brought me back here on the bike, so I’m about to jump on the 250 now and try and get a couple of laps.”

After completing two laps on the 250cc Yamaha, Sweeney had another story to tell Manx Radio after calling it quits for the night.

“It’s been one of those evenings! We’d a few bits gone wrong with the other bike, the Superbike, and we eventually got out on the 250, but I stopped at the top of Ballagarey and the marshals put me off the road,” he said.

“I had to go into a field and I had a bit of duct tape stuck to the bike, and it got a bit cold so I stuck it on.

“There was two guys pushing me up and down the field to try and start the bike, and then they let me back out and I got going again.

“I stopped up at Cronk-y-Voddy again and then we moved out further, and I stopped at Kirk Michael. I had to go into the garage at Kirk Michael and try and buy a roll of duct tape, but the chap at the garage brought me out a new roll and opened it for free, so I took a couple of extra rolls and stuck them on the tank there,” Sweeney added.