Michael Dunlop has hailed the replica he built of Joey Dunlop’s iconic 2000 Formula 1 TT-winning Honda SP1 as “a real nice piece of kit” ahead of his special tribute lap at the Classic TT.

Joey famously won the Formula 1 TT race as part of a final treble 25 years ago shortly before he tragically lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Northern Ireland sporting legend’s hat-trick, a series of special events are being held at the Classic TT.

The highlight is set to be the Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap, which will bring the festival to close on Friday, August 29, when record 33-time winner Dunlop will ride the machine around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course to pay homage to his revered uncle.

The Joey Dunlop replica Honda SP1 on display in a special pop-up museum in the paddock at the Mercury Club on the Isle of Man

He spent many hours building the immaculately prepared Honda SP1, which went on display to the public in the Joey Dunlop pop-up museum on Wednesday in the Mercury Club.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s opening Classic TT qualifying sessions, Dunlop said: “It took a lot of hours I must say, and it was a very short period of time.

“I only got the bike just after the Southern 100 and I had to strip all the engine – it was full of fuel – and start from scratch, and do a lot of buffing and stuff, but I think it’s come out quite well.

“I’ve done a good enough job, there’s a lot of hours in the workshop, but I think it’s as nice a job as anything.

Michael Dunlop prepares for his first lap on the Wiz Norton at the Classic TT on the Isle of Man on Wednesday. (Photo by Classic TT)

“There were some bits I could have kept going with but then you have to say where do I stop, but it’s come out a real nice piece of kit and it looks like it’s on point, and that’s the main thing.”

Dunlop, who was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours in June in recognition of his motorcycling achievements, was 14th fastest in qualifying in the Classic TT Formula 1 session after completing his first lap on the Wiz Norton.

The 36-year-old eased himself in with a speed of 117.705mph before switching to his 250cc Honda in the Lightweight session.

Dunlop was third fastest on the two-stoke machine, lapping at 113.492mph after a single lap, with Dan Sayle – who did two laps – leading the times on the John Chapman Racing Honda at 115.183mph.

Former winner Mike Browne, who also did a single lap, was second fastest on the Eddie Laycock Yamaha TZ250 (114.068mph).

Dunlop told Manx Radio: “They’re [250cc machines] different from what we’re used to, that’s for sure, but we’ll see.

“Everything is good but we’re just waiting on the weather. The 250 is very dependent on the air temperature and all this [stuff], so the main thing is to make sure we don’t go out too late at night – you can go out late at night, but you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared for it.”