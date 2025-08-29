Classic TT: Mike Browne edges out Adam McLean for Historic Senior win after dejected early leader John McGuinness forced out on Paton
Browne reeled in McLean on the second and final lap and was ahead for the first time at Ramsey hairpin.
The Killeagh man prevailed on the final run over the Mountain and won by only 0.268s on corrected time on the Peter Lodge Racing Norton 500 from McLean, who was riding the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield 500.
Lap one leader John McGuinness retired at the Grandstand on the 500 Winfield Paton after holding a lead of over eight seconds at Ramsey on the first lap.
Dean Harrison sealed the last rostrum position in third on the Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Matchless G50.
Friday’s schedule was delayed by two hours due to overnight rain and riders were warned of lots of damp patches around the course ahead of the race, which started at 12noon.
McGuinness led at Glen Helen on the first lap by 4.8s from Browne, with Paul Jordan only 0.395s back in third and McLean in fourth.
Banbridge man Shaun Anderson, who won the corresponding race last year at the Manx Grand Prix, retired on the Beugger Paton at Union Mills on the first lap.
Jordan was reported as a retirement at Parliament Square on the Davies Motorsport 500 Suzuki.
McGuinness was 8.7s up on Browne at Ramsey hairpin, with McLean closing the gap in third, 2.9s back.
Harrison, veteran Ian Lougher and Manx rider Joe Yeardsley were the first six on corrected time.
There was drama when McGuinness retired at the Grandstand at the end of the lap with a puncture, with McLean now leading Browne by only 2.8s.
McLean’s opening lap was 109.806mph with Browne managing 109.55mph.
Yeardsley was also ruled out of the race after stopping at Brandywell on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield.
Harrison was now into third after McGuinness’s misfortune.
At Ramsey on the second and final lap, Browne was the new leader by 1.3s from McLean, who had 34 seconds in hand over Harrison.
However, Browne’s lead was down to just eight tenths of a second at the Bungalow as McLean kept the pressure on.
The gap was cut further to 0.316s at Cronk-ny-Mona by McLean, with Browne holding a slender advantage.
In a thrilling end to the race, Browne got the verdict by 0.268s after 75 miles of racing.
Browne set the fastest lap of the race at 110.142mph, with McLean clocking 110.130mph.
Harrison finished third, 56.9s down on McLean, with Lougher five seconds adrift in fourth on the Winfield Paton.
Baz Furber was fifth (Martin Holland Honda) while Skerries man Michael Sweeney took sixth position on the CSC Racing/IMS LTD Yamaha TX500 ahead of Manx rider Conor Cummins (Steadplan Racing Honda CB500) and Michael Evans (Melbray Norton 500).