Historic Classic Senior TT race winner Mike Browne managed to hold on for the narrowest of wins over Ulsterman Adam McLean despite misreading his pit board on the second and final lap.

The Killeagh man thought he had an advantage of 10 seconds in hand over McLean, when in fact it was only a few tenths of a second.

Nonetheless, Browne prevailed in a thrilling conclusion to the opening race of the day on Friday by only 0.268s after 75 miles of racing around the Mountain Course.

Conditions were patchy after overnight rain resulted in a delay to the start of the schedule by two hours.

Historic Senior Classic TT race winner Mike Browne (right) and runner-up Adam McLean on the podium. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Race winner Browne, who was riding the Peter Lodge Racing Norton 500, said: “I read it wrong at the Gooseneck and thought it was ‘P1 plus 10’, and I really rolled off there coming through the Nook and stuff,” he said.

“Then I realised when I came in that it was ‘P1 plus nought’, so I got away with that one!

"It was more taking in the damp patches on the first lap and knowing where to push where it was dry on the second lap, and it was good to get it done.

“The machine was solid, a small bit of a miss there on the last bit but I just nursed it over the line,” he added.

John McGuinness retired on the Winfield Paton at the end of the first lap in the Historic Senior TT with a reported puncture. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“They’ve [team] come a long way from down under in New Zealand and it’s their third time coming, so it’s third time lucky,

“They’ve probably put in the most effort travelling halfway across the world with that bike so I’m just delighted for Pete and the whole team.”

Runner-up McLean admitted he was gutted to miss out on the win by such a small margin after a hard-fought race on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Royal Enfield 500.

“I didn’t realise how close it was, put it like that,” said the Tobermore rider.

“It was tricky and I was trying to ride as hard as I could, but it’s a classic race and the conditions were still a bit sketchy, so it’s a fine margin.

“I can’t believe I lost it by that small of a margin but it is what it is, the bike was going well and the team did a great job.

“It’s my second podium of the week so I’ll take that,” he added.

“I had one pit board at the end of the lap and I saw there wasn’t much in it, so I just kept chipping away at it.

“It’s a great result for the team and obviously Steve Linsdell works endlessly on this bike as he does on all his bikes, and they’re all immaculately prepared and turned out, so it’s always a pleasure to ride for the Flitwick Motorcycles Team and it’s a second podium on this bike, so happy enough.”

Laxey-based Dean Harrison was third on the Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Matchless G50.