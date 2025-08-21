Classic TT: Rob Hodson so close to Bruce Anstey's 2017 lap record after upping ante with 127mph lap on Ducati 916

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 21st Aug 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 19:47 BST
Rob Hodson came within a whisker of Bruce Anstey’s Classic TT lap record after upping his pace to 127.402mph (17m 46.139s) in Thursday’s qualifying session in fine conditions on the Isle of Man.

‘Flying Kiwi’ Anstey set the Classic TT lap record in 2017 on a Padgett’s Racing YZR500 GP machine at 127.496mph (17m 45.348s).

Wigan rider Hodson topped the times in the opening Formula 1 qualifying session on Wednesday and has quickly made his mark on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916.

Hodson – a Classic Superbike winner at the Manx Grand Prix in 2022 – was 9.8s up on Jamie Coward (Greenall Racing Kawasaki) in second, who clocked 126.24mph, with Nathan Harrison, also riding a Greenall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750, third at 125.107mph.

Rob Hodson on the SMT by Key Racing Ducati 916 during qualifying at the Classic TT. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

Australian rider David Johnson was fourth fastest on the Mistral Racing Kawasaki (123.125mph) with team-mate Paul Jordan (122.894mph) and Craig Neve (122.628mph) rounding out the top six on the Callmac Scaffolding Kawasaki.

It was Manxman Harrison who led the way on the first lap of the session with a speed of 125.107mph, 1.8s ahead of Hodson.

Coward was third quickest from a standing start at 123.535mph, with Jordan in fourth at 122.894mph.

Michael Dunlop was 11th fastest on the Wiz Norton, improving his speed to 120.588mph after doing one lap on the rotary machine on Wednesday at 117mph.

Davey Todd was down the order on the Prosperity Racing Ducati 916 in 14th after doing one lap at 119.254mph. Todd was second fastest on Wednesday after lapping at 124.852mph.

Mike Browne, who won the Classic Superbike race at the Manx Grand Prix in 2024, only got as far as Quarterbridge on the first lap on the Bike Specialist by Key Racing Ducati 916.

