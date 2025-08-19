Northern Ireland’s Shaun Anderson has clinched an eleventh hour deal to ride a Yamaha YZF750 Superbike at the Classic TT for HM Racing.

Anderson was left without a ride for the Formula 1 race on the Isle of Man following confirmation that record 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop would ride the iconic 588 rotary Norton.

Posting on social media, Anderson – who edged out 23-time TT winner John McGuinness to seal his maiden victory around the Mountain Course in 2024 in the Senior Classic Manx Grand Prix race – said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“Can’t thank Aaron at HM enough, just need to get the bike on the island somehow,” Anderson said.

Shaun Anderson with the HM Racing Yamaha YZF750 he will ride at the Classic TT

Classic TT practice is set to commence on Wednesday but Anderson is facing a race against time to get the Yamaha 750 to the island in time for the opening qualifying session after his sailing on Tuesday was cancelled.

He booked a flight instead from Luton and will be out on the Beugger Racing Paton and Wiz Racing DKW on Wednesday, although he may have to wait a little longer to ride his classic Superbike machine.